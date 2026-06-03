 Skip to main content

White House Correspondents’ Dinner rescheduled for July 24

By WTOP Staff
Cole Allen, the man accused of attacking the White House Correspondents' Dinner, pleaded not guilty to all charges on Monday. CBS News' Katrina Kaufman has the latest.

[feedport-video width=”1920″ height=”1080″ src=”https://prod.vodvideo.cbsnews.com/cbsnews/vr/mp4/2026/06/03/4598344/CBSN_fusion_29507_1_white-house-correspondents-dinner-is-rescheduled-after-initial-event-disrupted-by-shoot_video_5192.mp4″ ]

▶ Watch Video: White House Correspondents’ Dinner is rescheduled after initial event disrupted by shooting

Washington — The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Tuesday that it will reschedule its annual press dinner for July 24 after the initial event was disrupted when a gunman attacked the gathering attended by President Trump, senior administration officials and scores of journalists.

Weijia Jiang, who is the president of the association and a CBS News senior White House correspondent, said in an email to members of the White House Correspondents’ Association that the rescheduled event would be a “more intimate gathering” and feature “significantly enhanced safety measures and new access procedures.”

Mr. Trump said he has accepted an invitation to speak at the dinner next month, calling it a “‘HOT’ ticket!”

“In a sign of Strength and Fortitude, it was just announced that The White House Correspondents’ Dinner, which violently ended rather abruptly on April 25th, will be rescheduled to July 24th,” he wrote on Truth Social. “This announcement is a very good thing in that we cannot allow Lunatics to change our way of life, or even its scheduling.”

The president said the event will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C, which used to be the Trump International Hotel. Jiang said earlier Tuesday that information about a venue would be forthcoming.

“This dinner will not only be an opportunity to carry out our program. It will be a statement that violence has no place in American life and a free press will not be intimidated into silence,” she wrote. “As you have all demonstrated, courage and community can and should rise above.”

She said the decision to hold a second dinner was made by the association’s board after receiving input from members.

“We will not allow an act of violence to have the last word, especially during a year when we are reflecting on the 250th anniversary of America and everything we stand for,” Jiang wrote.

The dinner initially took place April 25 but was upended when an armed man charged a security checkpoint outside the event. Mr. Trump, Vice President JD Vance and several Cabinet officials in attendance were evacuated, while journalists and media executives took cover under tables. 

During a press conference soon after the shooting, the president said the dinner would be rescheduled.

Police identified the suspect in the attack as Cole Allen, a 31-year-old who they said traveled from California to Washington, D.C., by train and was staying at the hotel where the press dinner was to take place. He was charged with attempting to assassinate the president, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer with a deadly weapon and two firearms offenses.

Allen pleaded not guilty to all charges. He will remain detained in the lead-up to a trial.

Prosecutors said he was armed with a shotgun, a handgun and knives when he attempted to run through the security checkpoint one story above the ballroom at the Washington Hilton. Law enforcement officials said Allen shot a Secret Service officer, who was hit in his bulletproof vest but was not seriously injured.

‘Maybe we’ll never take it down’: Trump compares White House UFC arena to Eiffel Tower, says it could be permanent

By WTOP Staff
Construction continues on a venue for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is floating the possibility of keeping the UFC arena on the White House South Lawn -- built for a series of fights on his birthday and Flag Day -- permanently.In a video posted to his official TikTok account Tuesday evening, Trump sat in the Oval Office and said that the Eiffel Tower in Paris was supposed to be a temporary structure, but that France kept it up -- suggesting that the UFC arena is "quite attractive to a lot of people" so "maybe we'll never ever take it down.""People don't know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the world's fair, and then they said: 'leave it up a little bit longer, and then they said, 'let's leave it up longer and longer and longer,'" Trump said in the video."Well, they never took it down, and you know we're building something in front of the White House that's quite attractive to a lot of people. Really, it's going to have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I'm looking at it and maybe we'll never ever take it down," Trump added.The Eiffel Tower was constructed for the 1889 World Exhibition, and was only meant to stay up for 20 years -- until 1909, according to the Eiffel Tower's website. Yet the tower's architect Gustave Eiffel fought to keep the tower intact, according to the website.The "UFC Freedom Fights 250" will take place on June 14 and feature a lightweight title matchup between undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim title holder Justin Gaethje alongside four other fights.The arena is visible from the White House North Lawn, cresting over the historic West Wing and Executive Residence.The White House South Lawn, where the arena is located, is a place often utilized by presidents.Trump and past presidents depart and arrive on Marine One from the lawn ahead of any travel to Joint Base Andrews -- an opportunity for members of the media to shout questions to the president as he moves from the White House to his helicopter. These arrivals and departures have been closed to the press since the week of May 20, when construction on the arena began.Other events, including the White House Easter Egg Roll and the annual Congressional Picnic, which was just held in May, are traditionally hosted on the South Lawn, too.ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
Read Next Story

Related News

‘Maybe we’ll never take it down’: Trump compares White House UFC arena to Eiffel Tower, says it could be permanent

Ex-CBS reporter: Trump’s White House unlike any I’ve covered

Biden sues Justice Department to stop release of audio and transcripts tied to special counsel probe