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Ex-CBS reporter: Trump’s White House unlike any I’ve covered

By Neal Augenstein

A veteran reporter who’s covered six presidencies is sharing in his new book how White House press coverage has changed and how the current environment is unlike anything he’s witnessed.

Peter Maer covered the White House for CBS News Radio from 1998 through 2015, and before that for Mutual Radio, going back to presidents Carter and Reagan. He said the contrast between then and now is stark.

“It really all seemed so quaint compared to what’s happening now,” Maer said, recalling the George H.W. Bush years, when he began covering the White House for CBS.

Maer detailed his White House experiences, and what led him to cover the occupants of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, in his new book, “Chasing the Story: A Reporter’s Journey to the White House.

Maer said H.W. Bush, who had served two terms as Ronald Reagan’s vice president, followed what he described as a very traditional approach to news coverage and media access — a far cry from how President Donald Trump operates.

“We have to acknowledge how much Trump’s media strategy is really driven by his own, self-centered social media activities,” Maer said. “He really is his own communications director. He’s his own press secretary.”

Maer said Trump announces major domestic and foreign policy decisions, and puts out “feelers” at all hours of the day and night on his Truth Social platform.

He said he takes issue with how Trump personally attacks reporters, saying he’d like to see the press corps collectively push back.

“I would very much like to see other reporters come to the defense of reporters who are attacked in such a highly personal and unseemly way by this president,” Maer said. “That just is not acceptable.”

Maer said Trump’s approach amounts to a bullying strategy that puts reporters on the defensive. And, he said, it “desecrates the office itself, but if that’s the way he wants to do it, he’s the president.”

While he acknowledged there has always been what he called “healthy tension” between the White House press corps and the presidents they cover, Maer said today’s climate is something different entirely.

He said the work reporters do has never mattered more.

“I think reporters are needed more than ever, and that’s not an overstatement,” Maer said.

His view of the job hasn’t changed: give people context, not conclusions.

“It’s really not the reporter’s job to make a decision for a reader or listener or a viewer,” he said. “It’s the reporter’s job to put it into context — the classic who, what, when, where, why and how — and really to explain how these decisions can ultimately affect their own lives and how it can affect society, broadly.”

‘Maybe we’ll never take it down’: Trump compares White House UFC arena to Eiffel Tower, says it could be permanent

By WTOP Staff
Construction continues on a venue for the upcoming UFC match on the South Lawn of the White House on June 1, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump is floating the possibility of keeping the UFC arena on the White House South Lawn -- built for a series of fights on his birthday and Flag Day -- permanently.In a video posted to his official TikTok account Tuesday evening, Trump sat in the Oval Office and said that the Eiffel Tower in Paris was supposed to be a temporary structure, but that France kept it up -- suggesting that the UFC arena is "quite attractive to a lot of people" so "maybe we'll never ever take it down.""People don't know that in Paris, France, the Eiffel Tower, 1889 it was built. It was supposed to be taken down immediately after the world's fair, and then they said: 'leave it up a little bit longer, and then they said, 'let's leave it up longer and longer and longer,'" Trump said in the video."Well, they never took it down, and you know we're building something in front of the White House that's quite attractive to a lot of people. Really, it's going to have the big UFC fight on June 14, and I'm looking at it and maybe we'll never ever take it down," Trump added.The Eiffel Tower was constructed for the 1889 World Exhibition, and was only meant to stay up for 20 years -- until 1909, according to the Eiffel Tower's website. Yet the tower's architect Gustave Eiffel fought to keep the tower intact, according to the website.The "UFC Freedom Fights 250" will take place on June 14 and feature a lightweight title matchup between undisputed champion Ilia Topuria and interim title holder Justin Gaethje alongside four other fights.The arena is visible from the White House North Lawn, cresting over the historic West Wing and Executive Residence.The White House South Lawn, where the arena is located, is a place often utilized by presidents.Trump and past presidents depart and arrive on Marine One from the lawn ahead of any travel to Joint Base Andrews -- an opportunity for members of the media to shout questions to the president as he moves from the White House to his helicopter. These arrivals and departures have been closed to the press since the week of May 20, when construction on the arena began.Other events, including the White House Easter Egg Roll and the annual Congressional Picnic, which was just held in May, are traditionally hosted on the South Lawn, too.ABC News' Sarah Beth Hensley contributed to this report.Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
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