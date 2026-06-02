US-Apple-Books-Top-10

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By WTOP Staff

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. The Final Target by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. The Deal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

3. The Score by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

4. The Mistake by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

5. Ironwood by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The Brothers McKay by Craig Johnson (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. The Calamity Club by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

8. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

10. The Goal by Elle Kennedy (Elle Kennedy Inc.)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. The Divorce by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. Yesteryear: A GMA Book Club Pick: A Novel (Unabridged) by Caro Claire Burke (Penguin Random House, LLC)

3. The Deal (Unabridged) by Elle Kennedy (Audible)

4. Project Hail Mary (Unabridged) by Andy Weir (Audible)

5. The Boyfriend by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

6. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris (Hachette Audio )

7. The Fourth Option (Unabridged) by Jack Carr (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales)

8. The Calamity Club: A Novel by Kathryn Stockett (INaudio, LLC)

9. Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage (Unabridged) by Belle Burden (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Dungeon Crawler Carl: A LitRPG/Gamelit Adventure (Unabridged) by Matt Dinniman (Audible)

Dutch court allows rapper Ye concerts in the Netherlands

By WTOP Staff
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A judge in Amsterdam on Wednesday rejected an appeal by a Jewish organization to block two performances by the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, ruling that the concerts are not a threat to public order. Ye has drawn widespread controversy in recent years for a series of antisemitic remarks, leaving Dutch authorities under mounting pressure to cancel the gigs on June 6 and 8. The Central Jewish Council filed the emergency lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that Ye should be banned from the country for voicing admiration for Adolf Hilter and selling T-shirts featuring swastikas. According to the Amsterdam District Court, there were no grounds to bar Ye from performing. “There are no indications that West’s presence in the coming days will lead to concrete public order dangers,” the court said in a statement.
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