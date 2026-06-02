 Skip to main content

US-Audiobooks-Top-10

By WTOP Staff

Audible best-sellers for the week ending May 29:

Nonfiction

1. The Land and Its People by David Sedaris, narrated by the author (Little, Brown & Company)

2. The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins, narrated by the author (Audible Studios

3. Strangers by Belle Burden, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

4. Famesick by Lena Dunham, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

5. Atomic Habitsby James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

6. Stop Letting Everything Affect You by Daniel Chidiac, narrated by the author (Undercover Publishing House Pty Ltd)

7. OnlyFantasy by Leon Neyfakh, narrated by Leon Neyfakh and Gracie Canaan (Audible Originals)

8. The Body Keeps the Score by Bessel van der Kolk, M.D., narrated by Sean Pratt (Penguin Audio)

9. Awaken the Giant Within, Updated, by Tony Robbins, narrated by Jeremy Bobb and the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. The Secret War Against Hate by Steven J. Ross, narrated by John Moraitis (Bloomsbury Publishing)

Fiction

1. The Divorce by Freida McFadden, narrated by January LaVoy, Edoardo Ballerini and Marin Ireland (Dreamscape Media)

2. The Primal Hunter 14 by Zogarth, narrated by Travis Baldree (Aethon Audio)

3. The Deal by Elle Kennedy, performed by Christian Fox and Lorelei Avalon (Audible Studios)

4. Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

5. Yesteryear by Caro Claire Burke, narrated by Rebecca Lowman (Random House Audio)

6. Project Hail Mary by Andy Weir, performed by Ray Porter (Audible Studios)

7. A Parade of Horribles by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

8. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi, narrated by David Morse (Simon Maverick)

9. The Final Target by Nora Roberts, narrated by January LaVoy (Macmillan Audio)

10. Carl’s Doomsday Scenario by Matt Dinniman, performed by Jeff Hays (Audible Studios)

Dutch court allows rapper Ye concerts in the Netherlands

By WTOP Staff
AMSTERDAM (AP) — A judge in Amsterdam on Wednesday rejected an appeal by a Jewish organization to block two performances by the rapper Ye, formerly Kanye West, ruling that the concerts are not a threat to public order. Ye has drawn widespread controversy in recent years for a series of antisemitic remarks, leaving Dutch authorities under mounting pressure to cancel the gigs on June 6 and 8. The Central Jewish Council filed the emergency lawsuit on Tuesday, arguing that Ye should be banned from the country for voicing admiration for Adolf Hilter and selling T-shirts featuring swastikas. According to the Amsterdam District Court, there were no grounds to bar Ye from performing. “There are no indications that West’s presence in the coming days will lead to concrete public order dangers,” the court said in a statement.
Read Next Story

Related News

Movie Review: Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas hit the right notes in ‘Power Ballad’

Peabo Bryson, known for duets from Disney’s ‘Aladdin’ and ‘Beauty and the Beast,’ has died at 75

Scott Pelley fired by CBS after ‘60 Minutes’ clash with management