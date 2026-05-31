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Cowser HR, 4 RBIs back solid start by Bradish in Orioles’ 9-5 victory over Toronto

By WTOP Staff
Baltimore Orioles center fielder Colton Cowser (17) is greeted by Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso (25) after hitting a three run homer against the Toronto Blue Jays during the third inning of a baseball game, Sunday, May 31, 2026 in Baltimore. Baltimore Orioles catcher Samuel Basallo (29) also scored on the play. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)(AP Photo/Gail Burton/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Kyle Bradish pitched seven innings of four-hit ball, Colton Cowser homered and drove in four runs and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 Sunday.

Pete Alonso had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run for the Orioles, who mounted a 6-0 third-inning lead against rookie Spencer Miles (2-1) and coasted to the finish.

It was a complete contrast to the first three games of the series, each of which was decided by one run after the winner staged a late comeback. In earning a split, the Orioles completed an uplifting homestand in which they won seven of 10, including a three-game sweep of first-place Tampa Bay.

Bradish (3-6) allowed an unearned run, struck out four and walked three. Although it was only his second win since April 8, the right-hander has a 1.72 ERA over his past five starts.

Cowser hit a run-scoring groundout in the second inning before Baltimore took control with a five-run fifth. Alonso singled in a run and Samuel Basallo hit an RBI double before Cowser launched a three-run drive to center.

The Orioles made it 9-0 in the sixth against Hayden Juenger, making his major debut after being recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday. The right-hander walked two and gave up two hits in his only inning of work.

Yohendrick Piñango hit a three-run homer for Toronto in the eighth.

Blue Jays right fielder Jesús Sánchez left the game in the sixth inning with bruised right wrist after apparently being struck by a ball thrown from the bleachers during a stoppage in play. X-rays were negative.

Up next

Blue Jays: After taking Monday off, Toronto sends Kevin Guzman (4-3) to the mound in Atlanta on Tuesday night.

Orioles: Following a day off Monday, Baltimore starts Shane Baz (2-5) on the road Tuesday night in Boston.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Abreu has a two-run homer and 3 RBIs, Tolle pitches 6 scoreless innings and Red Sox beat Orioles 8-1

By WTOP Staff
BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Payton Tolle pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Wednesday. Mickey Gasper had a two-run triple in Boston's five-run fifth inning and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored five or more runs in six of their last nine games. They had recently endured a stretch where they went 11 straight games without scoring more than four runs.
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