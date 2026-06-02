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Pete Alonso homers and Shane Baz works 7 innings as Orioles beat Red Sox 4-2

By WTOP Staff

BOSTON (AP) — Pete Alonso hit a two-run homer and Shane Baz pitched seven solid innings as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Coby Mayo also homered for Baltimore, which won its third straight and ended a three-game road skid.

Baz (3-5) pitched seven innings for a second straight start, allowing four hits and striking out six as he picked up consecutive wins for the first time this season. After giving up a leadoff triple to Jarren Duran in the first, Baz held Boston without another hit until the fifth and had a stretch of retiring 10 straight batters.

Rico Garcia struck out two in the ninth for his fourth save.

Alonso’s third-inning homer was his 12th of the season. He belted a 2-2 pitch from Connelly Early (5-3) well over the Green Monster in left field to put Baltimore up 3-1 and give the slugging first baseman 38 RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson’s double to left in the first inning extended his streak of reaching base safely at Fenway Park to 23 games — as many times as he has appeared at the ballpark.

Mayo tied it at 1-all in the second with his seventh homer of the season, a drive to the top of the Monster that was initially called a double before getting overturned on a video review.

Wilyer Abreu and Marcelo Mayer drove in Boston’s runs on sacrifice flies as the Red Sox fell to 9-20 at home.

Early went 5 1/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits.

Up next

Baltimore RHP Chris Bassitt (4-3, 5.06 ERA) faces Boston LHP Payton Tolle (2-2, 2.61) as the series continues on Wednesday.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

Abreu has a two-run homer and 3 RBIs, Tolle pitches 6 scoreless innings and Red Sox beat Orioles 8-1

By WTOP Staff
BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Payton Tolle pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Wednesday. Mickey Gasper had a two-run triple in Boston's five-run fifth inning and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored five or more runs in six of their last nine games. They had recently endured a stretch where they went 11 straight games without scoring more than four runs.
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