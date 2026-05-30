 Skip to main content

Blue Jays bring road win streak into game against the Orioles

By WTOP Staff

Toronto Blue Jays (29-29, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (26-32, fourth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Trey Yesavage (2-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 35 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (3-1, 3.47 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -124, Orioles +105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to keep a four-game road win streak going when they face the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore is 26-32 overall and 17-15 at home. The Orioles have a 4-9 record in games decided by one run.

Toronto has a 12-16 record on the road and a 29-29 record overall. The Blue Jays are 10-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams play Saturday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson leads the Orioles with 13 home runs while slugging .426. Pete Alonso is 10 for 38 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has eight doubles and three home runs while hitting .293 for the Blue Jays. Ernie Clement is 12 for 38 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .249 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Blue Jays: 8-2, .243 batting average, 2.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Dean Kremer: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Dylan Beavers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Colin Selby: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Povich: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ryan Helsley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Westburg: 60-Day IL (ucl), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yaramil Hiraldo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Mountcastle: 60-Day IL (foot)

Blue Jays: Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (forearm), Addison Barger: 10-Day IL (elbow), Lenyn Sosa: 10-Day IL (wrist), Lazaro Estrada: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Berrios: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alejandro Kirk: 60-Day IL (hand), Dylan Cease: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Mantiply: 15-Day IL (knee), Tommy Nance: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cody Ponce: 60-Day IL (knee), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Abreu has a two-run homer and 3 RBIs, Tolle pitches 6 scoreless innings and Red Sox beat Orioles 8-1

By WTOP Staff
BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Payton Tolle pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Wednesday. Mickey Gasper had a two-run triple in Boston's five-run fifth inning and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored five or more runs in six of their last nine games. They had recently endured a stretch where they went 11 straight games without scoring more than four runs.
Read Next Story

Related News

Abreu has a two-run homer and 3 RBIs, Tolle pitches 6 scoreless innings and Red Sox beat Orioles 8-1

Pete Alonso homers and Shane Baz works 7 innings as Orioles beat Red Sox 4-2

Jays OF Jesús Sánchez suffers right wrist bruise on ball thrown by kid from stands