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WTOP’s Beer of the Week: Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA

By Brennan Haselton
WTOP's Beer of the Week: Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA

There’s no nonsense in the taste!

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about Crooked Crab Nautical Nonsense Hazy IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

Brewery: Crooked Crab Brewing Co., Odenton, Maryland

Description: A hazy IPA created in collaboration with D.C’s Bluejacket Brewery, featuring juicy Citra, Motueka and Peacharine hops, which combine for an explosion of tropical citrus, ripe peach and juicy fruit punch flavors.

ABV: 7%

Pairing suggestions: Things with tomatoes (think bruschetta and Caprese salad), grilled pork chops, BLTs, anything Tex-Mex

WTOP’s Beer of the Week: RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA

By Brennan Haselton
Grab a can of this and float away (friends optional)! WTOP’s Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and James Beard Award nominee Greg Engert to talk about RaR Floating With Friends Triple IPA for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.
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