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Blue Jays erase a 5-run deficit in 2 innings and beat the Orioles 6-5

By WTOP Staff

BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run double in the eighth inning to cap a furious Toronto rally, and the Blue Jays beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-5 on Friday night.

Toronto trailed 5-0 at the start of the seventh and had managed only two hits before Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff — which had been better of late — unraveled. Starter Trevor Rogers didn’t get another out, allowing two-run homers to Kazuma Okamoto and Charles McAdoo. It was the first big league hit for McAdoo, who was making his debut.

Tyler Wells relieved Rogers and got through the rest of the seventh. Then Yannier Cano (1-2) quickly gave up the lead the following inning. George Springer and Ernie Clement hit back-to-back singles, and they both scored on Guerrero’s double.

Jackson Holliday, Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo homered for the Orioles.

Mason Fluharty (3-0) won in relief. After closer Louis Varland pitched the previous two days, Braydon Fisher worked the ninth for his first career save.

Toronto has won eight of 10.

Adley Rutschman drew a bases-loaded walk from Austin Voth in the third, and Basallo’s sacrifice fly made it 2-0. The three solo homers extended the lead — Holliday’s came in the fourth, and then Alonso and Basallo hit consecutive drives an inning later.

Rogers got a no-decision, snapping his six-game losing streak, and only one of the first 17 batters reached against him. But the Blue Jays put two on in the sixth before the left-hander got out of it thanks to a double play.

By the seventh, Rogers was facing the middle of Toronto’s lineup for a third time, and the Blue Jays teed off.

As quiet as its first six innings were, Toronto finished the game with seven extra-base hits.

Up next

Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (2-2) starts Saturday against Baltimore’s Brandon Young (3-1).

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Abreu has a two-run homer and 3 RBIs, Tolle pitches 6 scoreless innings and Red Sox beat Orioles 8-1

By WTOP Staff
BOSTON (AP) — Wilyer Abreu hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, Payton Tolle pitched six scoreless innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-1 on Wednesday. Mickey Gasper had a two-run triple in Boston's five-run fifth inning and Ceddanne Rafaela had three hits for the Red Sox, who have scored five or more runs in six of their last nine games. They had recently endured a stretch where they went 11 straight games without scoring more than four runs.
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