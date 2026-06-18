DC area employers were recognized in each of four main categories, honored with leadership and specialty awards

Washington, D.C. — WTOP News revealed the 342 employers named as 2026 DC Top Workplaces across four categories during its first inaugural Top Workplaces event at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia.

Now in its 13th year, the Washington, D.C. Top Workplaces rankings spotlight organizations across the D.C. area that foster strong workplace cultures and put their employees first. Through its partnership with Energage, WTOP News highlighted employers that stand out for creating positive, engaging and supportive work environments.

Employers were encouraged to have their employees submit surveys detailing how their organizations prioritize culture, engagement and people by Jan. 30, 2026. Participation was free and open to all who qualified.

“A big heartfelt congratulations to all of our winners. Together you truly represent the best of the best here in the D.C. region,” said Joel Oxley, President of WTOP News, Federal News Network and 2060 Digital. “WTOP News is extremely proud to carry forward the Top Workplaces program recognizing exceptional local employers and their significant accomplishments.”

Here are the top five winners in each of the four employer categories :

Small Employers – 35-149 Employees

RighIT Solutions 2.) New Editions Consulting 3.) KVS Title 4.) OneGlobe 5.) Actualize Consulting

Midsize Employers – 150-399 Employees

Basic Commerce & Industries 2.) The Flagship Group 3.) Potomac Law (PLG) 4.) Home Genius Exteriors 5.) Alexandria Insights

Large Employers – 400-999 Employees

Acclaim Technical Services 2.) Akin 3.) Forbright Bank 4.) Amyx 5.) Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Largest Employers – 1,000+ Employees

The Nakupuna Companies 2.) American Systems 3.) SmithGroup 4.) TekSynap 5.) Goodwin Living

In addition, several special awards were announced:

Leadership Award Winners

Small Employer – Tony Jimenez, JRC Integrated Systems | Midsize Employer – Laura Kennington, OTJ Architects | Large Employer – Anthony Pierce, Akin | Largest Employer – David Bowker, WilmerHale

Specialty Award Winners

Appreciation – American Systems | Benefits Package – AGNC Investment | Clued-In Senior Management – Basic Commerce & Industries | Communication – TCG | Direction – Vanda Pharmaceuticals | Doers – KVS Title | Managers – TekSynap | Meaningfulness – Institute for Justice | New Ideas – Actualize Consulting | Values – Acclaim Technical Services | Well-Being – American Psychological Association | Work/Life Flexibility – Noblis

WTOP News also honored Reggie Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Cvent, with the unique WTOP Founding DC’s Founders Honor, which recognizes a Top Workplaces leader who continues to lead their business and drive major impact. Cvent is a 12-time Top Workplace.

In addition to regional recognition, participating employers may also be eligible for national Top Workplaces awards across culture excellence and industry categories based on the same survey. Together, WTOP News and Energage through the Top Workplaces awards are committed to celebrating excellence in the workplace and shining a spotlight on organizations that help make the Washington, D.C. region a great place to work.

Full coverage and winner details will be published here beginning at 7pm on Thursday, June 18th. WTOP News will be sharing stories on air and on WTOP.com throughout the month featuring Top Workplaces.

Nominations are now open for the 2027 Top Workplaces, click here to nominate your employer today.

About WTOP

WTOP has served the Washington region since 1926 and has been in the news format since 1969. WTOP is the Washington’s top news source, serving the metro area 24/7 with news, traffic and weather. WTOP can be heard on 103.5 FM in the metro area, 107.7 FM in Stafford, Virginia and 103.9 FM in Frederick, Maryland. WTOP’s live stream and news content is available on any device at WTOP.com. WTOP and its sister news operation, Federal News Network, are owned by Hubbard Radio, LLC.

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Contacts:

Elly Rowe