Listen to WTOP this Saturday and Sunday morning during the 8am hour for the WTOP Mystery Newsmaker Contest. We’ll play the voice of someone you’ve heard in the news this week on WTOP.

Be the first caller at 855-885-1035 to correctly identify the mystery newsmaker and win a pair of tickets to see James Taylor at Wolf Trap on September 2nd!

Since the release of his self-titled debut album in 1968, James Taylor has established himself as a singular artist whose music embodies the art of songwriting in its most personal and universal form. A favorite with Wolf Trap audiences, Taylor marks his fifth appearance with more of his heartfelt classics, including “Fire and Rain,” “How Sweet It Is,” and “Carolina in My Mind.”

Tickets and more information here!