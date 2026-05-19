Listen to WTOP this Saturday and Sunday morning during the 8am hour for the WTOP Mystery Newsmaker Contest. We’ll play the voice of someone you’ve heard in the news this week on WTOP.

Be the first caller at 855-885-1035 to correctly identify the mystery newsmaker and win a pair of tickets to see Riverdance 30 The New Generation on Friday June 26th at Wolf Trap!

Experience the global cultural sensation, Riverdance, with the next generation of Irish and international talent. This special anniversary tour rejuvenates the much-loved original show with new and mesmerizing choreography, a Grammy Award-winning soundtrack, and completely reimagined lighting and projections. Immerse yourself in the extraordinary energy and passion of the ensemble’s world-class dancers, musicians, and singers who blend their traditional skills with a contemporary edge. Fresh, exciting, and with all the magic of the original, this is Riverdance better than ever before!

Tickets and more information here!