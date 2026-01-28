Listen to WTOP this Saturday and Sunday morning during the 8am hour for the WTOP Mystery Newsmaker Contest. We’ll play the voice of someone you’ve heard in the news this week on WTOP.

Be the first caller at 855-885-1035 to correctly identify the mystery newsmaker and win a pair of tickets to see Melissa Etheridge and Winonna Judd at Wolf Trap on June 24th!

Trailblazers Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd return to Wolf Trap for an unforgettable double performance. “All American Girl” Etheridge stormed the rock scene with her confessional lyrics and signature vocal rasp on “Bring Me Some Water,” “Come to My Window,” and “Matches” from her brand-new album Rise (2026).

Five-time Grammy winning artist Judd first rose to fame as one half of the massively successful country music duo The Judds. She cemented her stardom through countless chart-topping solo hits in the ’90s and 2000s, including “No One Else on Earth” and “To Be Loved By You.” Don’t miss your chance to sing along to favorites from these world-class “Girls with Guitars.”

Tickets and more information here!