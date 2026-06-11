Listen to WTOP this Saturday and Sunday morning during the 8am hour for the WTOP Mystery Newsmaker Contest. We’ll play the voice of someone you’ve heard in the news this week on WTOP.

Be the first caller at 855-885-1035 to correctly identify the mystery newsmaker and win a four pack of tickets to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StoneTM in Concert with the National Symphony Orchestra at Wolf Trap on August 27th!

Relive the film that started it all. Watch the wand choose the wizard, a troll run amok, and magic mirrors in high definition while the National Symphony Orchestra performs John Williams’ iconic score. Don’t miss this once-in-a-lifetime event as Harry, Ron, Hermione, and all your favorite characters return to the screen and enchant the world all over again.

Tickets and more information here