Your utility bill is rising. The grid is under pressure. And the way we power our homes is changing fast!

Powered Up is the podcast about the future of home energy and how it impacts your wallet, your home, and your independence. Hosted by Jimmy Alexander of WTOP News Radio and Wyatt Everhart, a meteorologist with Solar Energy World, Powered Up breaks down everything from the rising cost of electricity, the solar option, battery back-up systems, grid reliability, and the technologies now changing how Americans power their lives.

Whether you’re looking to lower your utility bills, protect your family during outages, or simply make smarter decisions for your home, Powered Up delivers real conversations, expert insight, and an entertaining take on the future of energy.