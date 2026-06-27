More than 1 Million Viewers Tune-in Each Month to Rev. Zina Jacques. Here’s why.

Rev. Dr. Zina Jacques has built a remarkable digital ministry, reaching more than 187,000 followers and generating over 1.2 million monthly views with her daily messages of hope and encouragement. In this episode of Colors, she discusses the future of the church, why younger generations are seeking faith in new ways, the dangers of fear and division, and how curiosity, compassion, and hope can help bridge America's deepest divides.
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