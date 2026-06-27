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More than 1 Million Viewers Tune-in Each Month to Rev. Zina Jacques. Here’s why.

By pwenzel

Rev. Dr. Zina Jacques has built a remarkable digital ministry, reaching more than 187,000 followers and generating over 1.2 million monthly views with her daily messages of hope and encouragement. In this episode of Colors, she discusses the future of the church, why younger generations are seeking faith in new ways, the dangers of fear and division, and how curiosity, compassion, and hope can help bridge America's deepest divides. 

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Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies

By WTOP Staff
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.
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