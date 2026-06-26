Walter Bobbie & Carmen Cusack

Jason Fraley marks the 10th anniversary of the musical “Bright Star” closing on Broadway in 2016. He sat down with acclaimed director Walter Bobbie and original actress Carmen Cusack backstage at the Kennedy Center when “Bright Star” made its pre-Broadway premiere in Washington D.C. in 2015. Bobbie also reflects on winning a Tony for directing the iconic revival of Bob Fosse's "Chicago." (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")
Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.