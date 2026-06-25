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American Nightmares Season 6 Primer: From The Garden to The Canal

By pwenzel

Before Season 6 begins, showrunner Brian Peter Faulk and  former police commander Mike King — one of the central figures from Season 5 sit with the Executive Producer of The Gamut Podcast Network Dan Zampillo for an unfiltered conversation about what came before and what’s coming next. They unpack the emotional fallout from American Nightmares Season 5 Gardens of Evil and pull back the curtain on the making of Season 6 The Canal Murders. It’s equal parts debrief and preview, and whether you’ve been with American Nightmares from the beginning or you’re just finding the series, this is the conversation you need before Season 6 drops.

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Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies

By WTOP Staff
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.
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