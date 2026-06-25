American Nightmares Season 6 Primer: From The Garden to The Canal

Before Season 6 begins, showrunner Brian Peter Faulk and former police commander Mike King — one of the central figures from Season 5 sit with the Executive Producer of The Gamut Podcast Network Dan Zampillo for an unfiltered conversation about what came before and what’s coming next. They unpack the emotional fallout from American Nightmares Season 5 Gardens of Evil and pull back the curtain on the making of Season 6 The Canal Murders. It’s equal parts debrief and preview, and whether you’ve been with American Nightmares from the beginning or you’re just finding the series, this is the conversation you need before Season 6 drops.

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