533 | Robert Wilkie: Winning in Ukraine and Iran Is the Key to Containing China

Former Veterans Affairs Secretary and former senior Pentagon official Robert Wilkie joins Target USA to argue that today’s wars are not isolated conflicts—they are interconnected fronts in a global struggle led by Russia, Iran, and China. Wilkie explains why NATO remains indispensable, why Ukraine is America’s best defense investment, why Iran’s threat extends far beyond the Middle East, and why the Pentagon needs sweeping reform to prepare for the next era of great-power competition. He also outlines what he would tell President Trump to do now to reshape America’s national security strategy.

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