Melissa Etheridge (Part 2)

Jason Fraley interviews Grammy and Oscar winner Melissa Etheridge, who rocks Wolf Trap tomorrow night, sharing a bill with Wynonna Judd & Maggie Rose. They spoke during her previous visit to Virginia when she played The Birchmere in Alexandria in 2018. (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")
Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.