‘Rise Again: Tulsa & The Red Summer’

Jason Fraley celebrates Juneteeth by flashing back to his conversation with DeNeen Brown, narrator of Dawn Porter's powerful documentary “Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer,” which premiered on National Geographic in 2021 for the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion:)
Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.