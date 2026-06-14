Jason Fraley marks Flag Day by honoring a real American hero in NASA astronaut Eileen Collins, who made history as both the first woman to pilot a space shuttle and the first woman to command a space shuttle mission. They discuss her new documentary “Spacewoman,” now streaming on Apple, Amazon, YouTube, GooglePlay and Vimeo. (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")
Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.