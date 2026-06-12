Jason Fraley celebrates the 10th anniversary of "Hamilton" sweeping the Tony Awards by flashing back to a trio of chats with Director Thomas Kail. First, you'll hear their 2016 phone interview about growing up in Alexandria, Virginia. You'll then hear them at the 2016 Records of Achievement Awards at the National Archives. Finally, you'll hear them at the 2018 Kennedy Center Honors where Kail was joined by "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, arranger Alex Lacamoire and choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler. (Theme Music: Scott Buckley's "Clarion")
Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.