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Before “Glory”: The Black Regiment History Forgot

By pwenzel

Did the first Black Union regiment come before the famed 54th Massachusetts?

Retired Army officers Chris Allen and Ben Hodges say the 1st South Carolina Volunteers of African Descent were the first Black soldiers to serve in Union uniforms during the Civil War. In this episode of Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America, they discuss their research, the historical evidence, and their effort to secure long-overdue recognition for a forgotten group of American heroes.

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Emergency guide: What you should do to prepare for emergencies

By WTOP Staff
WASHINGTON — Do you know what you'd do if an emergency hits? What if you're at work, your spouse is stuck in traffic and your children are in school? There's no way to plan for every emergency, but you can make sure you're prepared for different scenarios, including making a plan for your family and building a kit of emergency supplies.
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