Before “Glory”: The Black Regiment History Forgot

Did the first Black Union regiment come before the famed 54th Massachusetts?
Retired Army officers Chris Allen and Ben Hodges say the 1st South Carolina Volunteers of African Descent were the first Black soldiers to serve in Union uniforms during the Civil War. In this episode of Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America, they discuss their research, the historical evidence, and their effort to secure long-overdue recognition for a forgotten group of American heroes.
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