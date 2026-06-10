531 | The Ambassador Who Biked the Ukraine War Front Line

After four years covering the war in Ukraine, I’ve rarely encountered intelligence as insightful as that gathered by retired Swedish Ambassador Lars Freden. Instead of relying on reports and briefings, he rode a bicycle more than 1,000 miles along the front line—twice. In this episode, he shares what he saw, what he learned, and the human reality of a war that continues to reshape Europe.

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