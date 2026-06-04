Smith has tiebreaking 2-run triple in 8th to help the Astros beat the Pirates 11-9

HOUSTON (AP) — Cam Smith hit a tiebreaking two-run triple to cap Houston’s six-run eighth inning, Isaac Paredes homered and the Astros overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-9 on Wednesday night.

Yordan Alvarez had four hits and two RBIs for the Astros. Smith and Paredes had two hits and three RBIs apiece, and Jeremy Peña went 2 for 3 with a double.

AJ Blubaugh (3-2) pitched the eighth inning to get the victory. Josh Hader made his season debut and worked a scoreless ninth for the save, ending the Pirates’ winning streak at four.

Houston starter Spencer Arrighetti, who went 4-1 in five starts with a 0.93 ERA in May, allowed four runs in four innings.

Henry Davis hit his first career grand slam in the fourth inning for Pittsburgh. Nick Gonzalez had a homer, double and three RBIs.

The Pirates have scored nine-plus runs in four consecutive games, the longest streak in the majors this season, and has struck out at least nine batters in eight straight games.

Pittsburgh’s Gregory Soto (4-1), who faced four batters, allowed three runs and three hits and walked one.

Up next

Pirates RHP Jared Jones (0-0, 10.48 ERA) was set to start Thursday against RHP Kai-Wei Teng (3-3, 2.57) in the series finale.

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