Natasha Mack scores career-high 16 and the Mercury beat the Storm 72-68 to snap 7-game skid

SEATTLE (AP) — Natasha Mack scored a career-high 16 points to go with 10 rebounds, Kahleah Copper also had 16 points, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 72-68 on Wednesday night to snap a seven-game losing streak.
Awa Fam scored 18 points and Natisha Hiedeman added 15 for Seattle (3-8), which has lost four straight games.
Copper put the Mercury ahead 61-59 with 5:37 remaining and they did not trail again.
DeWanna Bonner made a jumper, fast-break layup and free throw to extend Phoenix’s lead to 68-61 with 2:39 left.
Seattle got within one possession twice in the final 20 seconds, but Copper went 4 for 4 at the free-throw line to seal it.
Monique Akoa Makani added 12 points, and Bonner scored five of her 10 points in the final four minutes for Phoenix (3-8), which secured its first victory since beating Chicago on May 15.
Phoenix led 36-33 at halftime despite shooting just 35% from the field, including 2 of 13 from 3-point range. The Mercury went 10 of 13 from the stripe, while Seattle did not attempt a free throw.
Hiedeman scored 10 of the Storm’s 22 points in the third to help them take a 55-52 lead entering the fourth.
The teams combined to go 12 of 55 from 3-point range.
Up next
Phoenix: Plays at Portland on Friday.
Seattle: Travels to play Minnesota on Saturday.
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