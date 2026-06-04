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Baseball Glance

By WTOP Staff

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 36 23 .610
New York 36 25 .590 1
Baltimore 29 33 .468
Toronto 29 33 .468
Boston 26 34 .433 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 36 27 .571
Chicago 33 29 .532
Minnesota 29 34 .460 7
Detroit 25 38 .397 11
Kansas City 24 38 .387 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 33 30 .524
Athletics 30 31 .492 2
Texas 30 32 .484
Houston 28 35 .444 5
Los Angeles 24 39 .381 9

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East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 42 20 .677
Philadelphia 32 29 .525
Washington 31 32 .492 11½
Miami 29 34 .460 13½
New York 27 35 .435 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 22 .627
St. Louis 32 28 .533
Pittsburgh 33 29 .532
Chicago 32 30 .516
Cincinnati 31 30 .508 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 40 22 .645
San Diego 32 28 .533 7
Arizona 32 29 .525
San Francisco 24 38 .387 16
Colorado 24 39 .381 16½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 0

Baltimore 4, Boston 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1

Boston 8, Baltimore 1

Atlanta 7, Toronto 3

Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

St. Louis 5, Texas 3

Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9

L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Rogers 2-6) at Boston (Bello 2-5), 1:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Fluharty 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Minnesota (Morris 1-2), 7:40 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Miami 7, Washington 3

Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings

Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 3

Texas 7, St. Louis 4

Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6

Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2

L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5

Wednesday’s Games

Miami 4, Washington 1

N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1

Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta 7, Toronto 3

Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2

San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 0

St. Louis 5, Texas 3

Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9

L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Houser 2-5) at Milwaukee (Crow 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Fluharty 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.

Athletics (Ginn 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-4), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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