Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|23
|.610
|—
|New York
|36
|25
|.590
|1
|Baltimore
|29
|33
|.468
|8½
|Toronto
|29
|33
|.468
|8½
|Boston
|26
|34
|.433
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|27
|.571
|—
|Chicago
|33
|29
|.532
|2½
|Minnesota
|29
|34
|.460
|7
|Detroit
|25
|38
|.397
|11
|Kansas City
|24
|38
|.387
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|33
|30
|.524
|—
|Athletics
|30
|31
|.492
|2
|Texas
|30
|32
|.484
|2½
|Houston
|28
|35
|.444
|5
|Los Angeles
|24
|39
|.381
|9
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|42
|20
|.677
|—
|Philadelphia
|32
|29
|.525
|9½
|Washington
|31
|32
|.492
|11½
|Miami
|29
|34
|.460
|13½
|New York
|27
|35
|.435
|15
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|22
|.627
|—
|St. Louis
|32
|28
|.533
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|29
|.532
|5½
|Chicago
|32
|30
|.516
|6½
|Cincinnati
|31
|30
|.508
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|40
|22
|.645
|—
|San Diego
|32
|28
|.533
|7
|Arizona
|32
|29
|.525
|7½
|San Francisco
|24
|38
|.387
|16
|Colorado
|24
|39
|.381
|16½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 0
Baltimore 4, Boston 2
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Cleveland 9, N.Y. Yankees 4
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4
Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Texas 7, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 2
Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 0
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1
Boston 8, Baltimore 1
Atlanta 7, Toronto 3
Cleveland 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2
St. Louis 5, Texas 3
Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9
L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4
Thursday’s Games
Baltimore (Rogers 2-6) at Boston (Bello 2-5), 1:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Cecconi 3-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Fluharty 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Lugo 2-4) at Minnesota (Morris 1-2), 7:40 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Athletics at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Miami 7, Washington 3
Cincinnati 4, Kansas City 3, 10 innings
Athletics 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 8, San Francisco 3
Texas 7, St. Louis 4
Pittsburgh 10, Houston 6
Seattle 8, N.Y. Mets 3
Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 2
L.A. Dodgers 6, Arizona 5
Wednesday’s Games
Miami 4, Washington 1
N.Y. Mets 7, Seattle 1
Philadelphia 3, San Diego 2
Atlanta 7, Toronto 3
Kansas City 5, Cincinnati 2
San Francisco 1, Milwaukee 0
St. Louis 5, Texas 3
Athletics 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Houston 11, Pittsburgh 9
L.A. Angels 11, Colorado 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
San Diego (Giolito 2-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 4-1), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Houser 2-5) at Milwaukee (Crow 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Fluharty 3-0) at Atlanta (Sale 8-3), 7:15 p.m.
Athletics (Ginn 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Imanaga 4-6), 8:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Jones 0-0) at Houston (Teng 3-3), 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 7-2) at Arizona (Nelson 2-4), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Francisco at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.