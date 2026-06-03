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Woodbridge man charged after alleged sexual assault of teen at elementary school

By Will Vitka

A Prince William County man is under arrest in connection with the sexual assault of a teenager on the basketball courts at Rosa Parks Elementary School, police said.

A 14-year-old boy told Prince William County Police that he was using the courts Sunday afternoon when a man approached him and asked to join in, according to an incident report from the department.

Then, the boy said, the man inappropriately touched the boy and shoved him to the ground — causing the teen “minor injuries,” police said.

Officers later arrested 34-year-old Timothy Bangura from Woodbridge in connection with the incident.

He’s charged with sexual battery and assault and is being held without bond.

A court date has not yet been set.

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