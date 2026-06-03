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Wholesale Cash Prices

By WTOP Staff

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday

Tue Wed

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2500 1.2500
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 147.50 147.50
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 2.7604 2.7153
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.1355 3.0905
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.5350 0.5350
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 17.70 17.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 90.36 90.78
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1295 1.1350
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt n.a. 433.75

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.2400 4.2100
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7225 3.6000
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 349.10 349.10
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.5700 11.4300
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.8200 n.a.

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7720 0.7720

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5240 6.6495

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7414 0.7404

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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