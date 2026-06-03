NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Wednesday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2500
|1.2500
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|147.50
|147.50
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|2.7604
|2.7153
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.1355
|3.0905
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.5350
|0.5350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|17.70
|17.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|90.36
|90.78
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1295
|1.1350
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|n.a.
|433.75
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.2400
|4.2100
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.7225
|3.6000
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|349.10
|349.10
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.5700
|11.4300
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.8200
|n.a.
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7720
|0.7720
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.5240
|6.6495
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7414
|0.7404
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000