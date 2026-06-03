‘We’re still behind’ in Congo’s Ebola outbreak even as testing improves, WHO chief says

[exco_element_embed id=487e3b5f-23c3-4ba9-bd62-18a5d0b05739 player_id=057a3730-54ce-4d87-9dbc-92b964f51ede title="Ebola outbreak in Congo raises international alarm" image="https://cdn.ex.co/transformations-account/production/104cb03e-69d0-4137-bc4f-4a11b6dc6825/487e3b5f-23c3-4ba9-bd62-18a5d0b05739/thumbnail-720.webp"]

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Congo’s Ebola outbreak “had a big head start, and we’re still behind,” the head of the World Health Organization said Wednesday, adding that the medical community was “catching up” even as militant attacks plague the stricken region.

Congo’s military said an attack late on Tuesday by an Islamic State affiliate — a group known as the Allied Democratic Forces — killed 16 people in the Beni territory in North Kivu province.

The militants struck in response for a joint operation of Congolese and Ugandan armies, which have been battling the group that operates in the border regions of the two countries. Last month, the group attacked Congolese villages near the Ugandan border, killing at least 40 people and burning and looting homes.

The violence has hampered efforts to combat the outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo type of Ebola, which was announced in mid-May in eastern Congo’s provinces of Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu.

Since then, Congolese authorities have confirmed 60 deaths in the outbreak out of 344 cases. The number of suspected cases has gone down from 906 to 116. Neighboring Uganda has 15 confirmed cases, including one death, its health ministry said Tuesday.

WHO chief offers some hope for the outbreak

The agency’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Wednesday that testing is improving in the struggle against Ebola, with scaled-up laboratory and diagnostic capacity though contact tracing in Congo “is not yet where it needs to be.”

“The outbreak had a big head start, and we’re still behind,” he said. But “we are catching up.”

Tedros spoke a day after returning to Geneva from Congo, where he visited the epicenter of the outbreak. “What I saw gave me hope, although challenges remain.”

He also said that blanket travel restrictions imposed by some countries “are disrupting supply chains and hindering the response,” and asked for them to be lifted. He stressed that WHO recommends exit screening at airports, ports and border crossings.

He avoided a reporter’s question about a U.S. quarantine center in Kenya where American Ebola patients would be quarantined, which has drawn protests.

“I think based on their risk assessment … they (the United States) can do whatever they think is right for them,” the WHO chief said.

The outbreak struck in an extremely vulnerable region

Experts have said the virus spread for weeks in one of the world’s most vulnerable regions before lab testing confirmed it. Resources, including protective gear, have been rushed to the outbreak for a type of Ebola with no approved medicine or vaccine.

At least five people have recovered from the virus, rare signs of hope.

“The true extent of the outbreak remains difficult to assess. Extremely limited testing capacity and difficulties accessing certain areas necessitate interpreting these figures with caution,” Doctors Without Borders, said Monday about the case numbers.

Getting a potential vaccine to the region could take months.

“It’s difficult to have an effective vaccine that adheres to the scientific protocol available quickly,” Dr. Aruna Abedi, a Congolese epidemiologist who has managed previous outbreaks in the country, told The Associated Press.

While laboratory and diagnostic resources improve for the outbreak, Tedros said the tracing of people who had contact with infected people in Congo is still behind.

“Only about 45% of contacts have been followed up, and to get ahead of the outbreak we need to get that number up to above 90%,” he said. “Insecurity, displacement and mobile populations make contact tracing especially difficult.”

Congo has long struggled with a multitude of security crises and insecurity has over the years created a huge and vulnerable displaced population. Eastern Congo, where the latest Ebola outbreak is taking place, has several active armed groups, including the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group that seized key cities Goma and Bukavu over a year ago, and the IS affiliate.

Wary residents have attacked health centers in the outbreak, at times demanding the bodies of loved ones. Health workers also have been battling mistaken beliefs among some residents that Ebola isn’t real, which has kept some from seeking care.

___

Moulson reported from Berlin. Associated Press writer Jean Yves Kamale in Kinshasa, Congo, contributed to this report.