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Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

By WTOP Staff

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $260.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had net income of $1.57. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.24 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.13 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $882.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $857.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.21 to $2.22.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $902 million to $905 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $9.05 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VEEV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VEEV

One Tech Tip: What to know about flying with lithium ion portable battery chargers

By WTOP Staff
Jetting off soon for summer travels? If you're planning on bringing an extra battery charger for your phone or other devices, be aware of the latest rules when taking one on a flight. Rechargeable lithium-ion portable battery chargers, also known as power banks, come in protective enclosures of various shapes and sizes. They're a handy and popular way for getting more juice when you're on the move. But after a spate of smoke or fire incidents, U.S. and international aviation authorities have issued new guidelines and airlines have tightened up rules for passengers. Here's a guide on flying with power banks.
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