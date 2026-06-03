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US grants visa to Haitian soccer player to join team for World Cup

By WTOP Staff

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The U.S. government has given a visa to Woodensky Pierre, the only member of Haiti’s national soccer team who lives in the Caribbean country, to travel and participate in the World Cup, an official said Tuesday.

Thecieux Jeanty, Haiti’s soccer federation spokesperson, told The Associated Press that Pierre was traveling to Florida on Tuesday.

“It was a great moment for him, a moment of happiness,” he said.

Supporters gathered around Pierre as he arrived at the airport in Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, telling the AP that he had “a happy heart.”

Airport workers sought to have photos with him, while his mother hugged him several times before he left.

Among the fans was Guy Ernst Phillipe, who hugged Pierre: “We could not be any more proud. … I’m touching history right now.”

He also had a personal message for Pierre: “At least 10 goals,” he said as both of them laughed.

Pierre’s teammates arrived in Florida last week to start preparing for the World Cup. It is the second time that Haiti has qualified. The last time it appeared on soccer’s biggest stage was more than half a century ago.

Pierre had been training with local players in an upscale area of Port-au-Prince as he awaited the visa. The team’s stadium in Haiti’s capital was considered too dangerous, so Haiti was forced to play its “home” World Cup qualifiers in Curaçao.

Pierre is from Cite Soleil, a seaside neighborhood that has long struggled with hunger, massacres and gang violence. It is located in western Port-au-Prince, which is 70% controlled by gangs.

Haiti will play World Cup warmup matches against New Zealand on Tuesday and Peru on Friday.

Haiti opens World Cup play on June 13 in Foxborough, Massachusetts, against Scotland, then plays five-time champion Brazil on June 19 in Philadelphia and Morocco on June 24 in Atlanta.

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Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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