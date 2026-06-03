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UK Royal Navy says 3 members died in a helicopter crash during a training exercise

By WTOP Staff

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Navy said Wednesday that three of its members died in a helicopter crash earlier in southwest England during a training exercise.

The helicopter went down in a field in the county of Devon in England just before 4 a.m.

The navy’s head General Gwyn Jenkins, said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened to share the news that three crewmembers onboard a Royal Navy Merlin Mk4 helicopter have died after it crashed in the early hours of this morning near Sourton, Devon.”

He said an investigation is under way and further updates will be provided later. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the incident.

Merlin helicopters, such as the Merlin Mk4 involved in the incident, usually have a crew of four and can carry up to 24 troops. The Merlin helicopter is primarily used for anti-submarine warfare and is used for search and rescue, cargo transfers and maritime patrol, according to the Royal Navy’s website.

The Ministry of Defence said the families of the service personnel killed have been informed.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the deaths were “utterly tragic.”

Beijing bans 4 New Zealand lawmakers from entering China because they visited Taiwan

By WTOP Staff
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Beijing banned four New Zealand lawmakers from traveling to China for a year and demanded they apologize because they visited Taiwan on a parliamentary trip, according to a message from the Chinese embassy conveyed via parliamentary officials and shown to The Associated Press on Thursday. China has hit lawmakers from other countries with sanctions related to contact with Taiwan before, but it's the first time for New Zealand parliamentarians, the government in Wellington said. Beijing has been increasing pressure in recent years on the democratically governed island that it claims as its own territory. Two lawmakers reached by the AP on Thursday rejected the demand for an apology, while the other two could not be immediately reached. New Zealand's government said it would express concern about the travel bans to Beijing. The elected officials visited Taipei in May, as New Zealand parliamentarians have done “for decades,” a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters said in a statement.
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