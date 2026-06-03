Tilly’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share.

The clothing and accessories retailer posted revenue of $124.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, Tilly’s said it expects revenue in the range of $154 million to $160 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TLYS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TLYS