Terry Rozier’s attorney asks judge to lift ban on contact with Hornets as free agency nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Terry Rozier’s efforts to continue his NBA career are hindered by a court order barring him from any contact with the Charlotte Hornets, his attorney argued in a motion Wednesday.

Rozier is accused of conspiring with friends to help them win bets on his performance during a March 2023 game when he played for the Hornets. He has pleaded not guilty to charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. Last week, he was charged in a new indictment with bribery in sporting contests and honest services wire fraud conspiracy.

Rozier has denied participating in the gambling scheme, and has been fighting to have the case dismissed.

In the new motion, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York, Rozier’s lawyer, Jim Trusty, asked for the dismissal of a court-imposed ban on contact with anyone from the Hornets.

“With the NBA’s free agency process officially beginning June 30, maintaining the Hornets on the no-contact list would likely prevent him from having any opportunity to play in the NBA,” Trusty wrote. “Under the current ruling of the arbitrator, an inability to play for or against the Charlotte Hornets would constitute a ‘failure to perform services’ by Mr. Rozier and substantially diminish or eliminate any chance of being contracted by an NBA team.”

Rozier has not played since April 13, 2025, for Miami. An arbitrator ruled in February that the Heat had to pay Rozier his $26.6 million salary for 2025-26. Miami waived him in April.

The 32-year-old averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 10 NBA seasons.

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