Striker Rasmus Hojlund completes permanent move to Napoli from Man United

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund has completed a permanent move to Napoli after a successful loan from Manchester United last season.

The Denmark striker scored 16 goals in 44 games as Napoli finished runner-up in the Italian league and secured qualification for the Champions League.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for $82 million in 2023 and was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. But he was pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the signings of forwards Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year.

His move to Napoli is worth a reported $58 million.

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