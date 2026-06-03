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Striker Rasmus Hojlund completes permanent move to Napoli from Man United

By WTOP Staff

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Rasmus Hojlund has completed a permanent move to Napoli after a successful loan from Manchester United last season.

The Denmark striker scored 16 goals in 44 games as Napoli finished runner-up in the Italian league and secured qualification for the Champions League.

Hojlund joined United from Atalanta for $82 million in 2023 and was regarded as one of the brightest prospects in Europe. But he was pushed down the pecking order at Old Trafford following the signings of forwards Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha last year.

His move to Napoli is worth a reported $58 million.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

What to know about the protests over a Trump family-linked resort in Albania

By WTOP Staff
TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A massive coastal development project linked to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of U.S. President Donald Trump, is facing growing resistance from protesters in Albania. The government says the development on the Adriatic coast would be transformational for the former communist nation as it seeks to enter the high-end tourism market and pushes for European Union membership. But the venture, spanning an abandoned island and a nearby stretch of seafront on Albania’s southern coast, has drawn opposition from environmental campaigners and critics of long-time Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama. Kushner and Ivanka Trump found the site on a barefoot hike
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