Sports on TV for Thursday, June 4

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, June 4

CFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla. (7Innings Live)

GOLF

7 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, First Round, The International, Amsterdam

8 a.m.

FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain

9 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio

USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

7 p.m.

NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)

8 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Carolina, Game 2

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3:55 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:50 p.m.

FS2 — International Friendly: Czechia vs. Guatemala, Harrison, N.J.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Semifinals; Mixed Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Semifinals; Mixed Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals

TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Mixed Doubles Final, Paris

7 a.m.

TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

9 a.m.

TNT — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

11:30 a.m.

TNT — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris

5 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals

TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Indiana

9 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Minnesota

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