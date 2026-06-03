Sports on TV for Thursday, June 4

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, June 4
CFL FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla.
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series Finals: Texas vs. Texas Tech, Game 2, Oklahoma City, Okla. (7Innings Live)
GOLF
7 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
GOLF — DP World Tour: KLM Open, First Round, The International, Amsterdam
8 a.m.
FS2 — LIV Golf League: First Round, Real Club Valderrama, Cádiz, Spain
9 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, First Round, Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, Ohio
USA — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
7 p.m.
NBCSN — LPGA Tour: U.S. Women’s Open presented by Ally, First Round, Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, Calif.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees (1:35 p.m.) OR San Francisco at Milwaukee (2:10 p.m.)
8 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ABC — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Carolina, Game 2
RUGBY (MEN’S)
3:55 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Melbourne
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:50 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Czechia vs. Guatemala, Harrison, N.J.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Semifinals; Mixed Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Men’s Doubles Semifinals; Mixed Doubles Final; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Quarterfinals
TNT — ATP/WTA: French Open, Mixed Doubles Final, Paris
7 a.m.
TRUTV — ATP: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
9 a.m.
TNT — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
11:30 a.m.
TNT — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Semifinal, Paris
5 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS CHANNEL — Roland Garros – Live; Women’s Doubles Semifinals; Boys’ & Girls’ Singles & Doubles Semifinals
TRUTV — WTA: French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Indiana
9 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Golden State at Minnesota
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