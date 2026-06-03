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Sports Betting Line

By WTOP Staff

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at SAN ANTONIO (218½) New York

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -148 Detroit +124
at MINNESOTA -150 Chicago White Sox +126
at BOSTON -154 Baltimore +127
at N.Y YANKEES -157 Cleveland +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Miami -113 at WASHINGTON -106
at PHILADELPHIA -220 San Diego +180
at MILWAUKEE -150 San Francisco +126
LA Dodgers -198 at ARIZONA +164

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at SEATTLE -149 N.Y Mets +125
at CINCINNATI -159 Kansas City +134
at ATLANTA -147 Toronto +123
Texas -113 at ST. LOUIS -106
at CHICAGO CUBS -133 Athletics +112
Pittsburgh -157 at HOUSTON +130
at LA ANGELS -154 Colorado +128

Consensus odds provided by Sportradar

Knicks take 1-0 lead into game 2 against the Spurs

By WTOP Staff
New York Knicks (53-29, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (62-20, second in the Western Conference) San Antonio; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EDT LINE: Spurs -5.5; over/under is 214.5 NBA FINALS: Knicks lead series 1-0
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