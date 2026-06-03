Sports Betting Line

NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at SAN ANTONIO
|4½
|(218½)
|New York
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-148
|Detroit
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-150
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
|at BOSTON
|-154
|Baltimore
|+127
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-157
|Cleveland
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-113
|at WASHINGTON
|-106
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-220
|San Diego
|+180
|at MILWAUKEE
|-150
|San Francisco
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-198
|at ARIZONA
|+164
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at SEATTLE
|-149
|N.Y Mets
|+125
|at CINCINNATI
|-159
|Kansas City
|+134
|at ATLANTA
|-147
|Toronto
|+123
|Texas
|-113
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-133
|Athletics
|+112
|Pittsburgh
|-157
|at HOUSTON
|+130
|at LA ANGELS
|-154
|Colorado
|+128
Consensus odds provided by Sportradar