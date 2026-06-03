Spain coach confident that Lamine Yamal will be fit for World Cup opener

MADRID (AP) — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente expects Lamine Yamal to be fit to play in the team’s World Cup opener.

De la Fuente said Wednesday that Yamal will not play in Thursday’s warmup match against Iraq in A Coruña, but all signs point to him being available to face Cape Verde in the team’s opener in Atlanta on June 15.

“If nothing changes, he could be ready to play on June 15,” De la Fuente said. “It doesn’t mean that for sure he will play, we’ll see. Maybe a few minutes, maybe just practice so he can improve his condition for the second match. We will have to evaluate.”

Yamal injured his left hamstring while converting a penalty kick for Barcelona in a Spanish league match on April 22. He said this week he was scared of missing the World Cup and prayed that he could recover in time for the tournament that begins on June 11 in North America.

The 18-year-old Yamal is expected to lead the Spain squad that will try to win its second world title.

De la Fuente said the two other injured players in the squad — Nico Williams and Víctor Muñoz — also won’t play on Wednesday, nor will the ones who took part in the Champions League final.

Spain’s final warmup match will be against Peru in Mexico on Monday. De la Fuente did not say who is expected to play in that match.

After opening against Cape Verde in Group H, Spain will face Saudi Arabia on June 21 in Atlanta and Uruguay on June 26 in Guadalajara.

Spain has never gone past the round of 16 at the World Cup since it won its lone title in 2010.

“We are all excited to get started and try to do well at the tournament,” De la Fuente said.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer