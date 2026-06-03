Rodman, Wilson and Swanson are together again for USWNT matches against Brazil

When Mallory Swanson and Sophia Wilson lamented that they were missing their infant daughters while preparing for the United States’ upcoming matches in Brazil, Trinity Rodman playfully leaned across their laps.

“I’ll be your guys’ baby!” Rodman exclaimed with a laugh.

The trio hasn’t played together since winning the gold medal at the 2024 Olympics but they were named to the squad for matches against Brazil on Saturday in Sao Paulo and Tuesday in Fortaleza.

Swanson was included on the U.S. roster for the first time since October 2024 after taking time off for the birth of her daughter in November. Wilson returned to the team in April after she took maternity leave last year for her daughter’s birth in September.

This is the first time the two players had traveled without their children.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, because I know Mal and I have spent like every waking moment for the last six and nine months with our babies, so it’s definitely hard to be away from them,” Wilson said Wednesday, getting emotional. “I feel like it’s the hours where you’re not busy that you start, like it gets tough, but their dads are getting very good quality time with them, and they’re loved and well taken care of.”

Swanson scored the winning goal against Brazil in the gold-medal match at the Paris Games. The three players, who are known collectively to fans as Triple Espresso, scored 10 of the team’s 12 goals during the tournament.

“I’m very excited to have them back, especially off the field,” Rodman said. “Their personalities are amazing to have in camp, and just having my sisters back is amazing. And then, on the field, I just feel like our connection is so good.”

The trio spoke with reporters via video call from Sao Paulo, one of the cities that will host Women’s World Cup matches next year. The United States will attempt to qualify for the tournament starting in late November at the CONCACAF W Championship.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer