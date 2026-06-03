PVH: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PVH Corp. (PVH) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $88 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.90. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.01 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.80 per share.

The owner of the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, PVH expects its per-share earnings to range from $3 to $3.10.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $11.80 to $12.10 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PVH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PVH