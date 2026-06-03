PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP: Get $50 In NBA Finals Lineups for Knicks-Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up your new profile with the most recent PrizePicks promo code WTOP here and unlock $50 in lineups when you make a $5 play for Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs tonight.

PrizePicks Promo Code for NBA Action

PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP New PrizePicks User Offer Play $5, Get a $50 in Lineups Terms and Conditions PrizePicks offers DFS and FTP. $50 provided as PrizePicks DFS lineups. Must spend $5 of real money on PrizePicks before receiving bonus lineups. PrizePicks Predict is a registered FCM offering Team Picks and Culture Picks as event contracts. Both involve significant risk; not for all. Must be 18+ and for event contracts be a U.S. resident. Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited. Use responsibly. For help, call 1-800-426-2537 www.ncpgambling.org Information Confirmed On June 3rd, 2026

Before the Knicks and Spurs tip off at the Frost Bank Center tonight, make sure you have all the details you need to claim your welcome offer. Here is a quick overview of the PrizePicks promo code details for tonight’s NBA Finals matchup:

To take advantage of this optimal welcome offer, simply apply the PrizePicks promo code when creating your account. Once registered, new users only need to build a lineup and make a $5 play on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup—or any other eligible sports markets—to secure $50 in lineups. The outcome of your initial lineup does not affect the reward; whether your picks win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to play with.

This promotion is strictly reserved for new PrizePicks customers. To qualify, users must be creating their first account, meet the minimum age requirements, and be physically located within a participating state. Once those requirements are met and your $5 lineup is submitted, your account will be credited, giving you extra funds to leverage throughout the NBA postseason. Users are also free to take advantage of PrizePicks Predict markets.

PrizePicks NBA Projections Tonight

New York Knicks: Jalen Brunson: 24.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Karl-Anthony Towns: 16.5 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists Mikal Bridges: 14.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.5 3-Pointers Made OG Anunoby: 16.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Josh Hart: 11.5 Points, 7.5 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists

San Antonio Spurs: Victor Wembanyama: 27.5 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists Stephon Castle: 16.5 Points, 6.5 Assists, 4.5 Rebounds De’Aaron Fox: 15.5 Points, 5.5 Assists, 3.5 Rebounds Devin Vassell: 13.5 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 2.5 3-Pointers Made Keldon Johnson: 8.5 Points, 3.5 Rebounds



When evaluating these lines, the home-court production of the San Antonio Spurs highlights several mathematically compelling angles. Victor Wembanyama’s projection of 27.5 points and 12.5 rebounds is heavily supported by his volume metrics; in 17 home games during the playoffs, he has racked up 394 points and 183 total rebounds, putting him consistently at or above these ambitious totals. Stephon Castle is another Spurs standout to target. Logging 120 assists and 345 points over 18 home appearances, his playmaking makes the higher side of his 6.5 assist projection an intriguing option, particularly given his heavy 25.02% usage rate.

Additionally, veteran guard De’Aaron Fox presents steady value. Fox has totaled 263 points in his 16 home starts, keeping him on pace to challenge his 15.5-point threshold. The Spurs have also been dominant on the glass as a unit, boasting a 52.7% team rebound percentage alongside an 11.7 net rating. This strong rebounding environment boosts the reliability of the Spurs’ frontcourt projections as they look to control the boards and defend their home floor.

Diversify Your Lineups: Today’s MLB Matchups

Beyond the NBA Finals, today’s sports calendar offers additional value in the MLB. Users looking to build out multi-sport lineups can utilize projections from these key baseball matchups taking place today:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Leveraging these matchups alongside your basketball selections provides an excellent recipe for success when structuring your daily lineups.

Sign Up With PrizePicks Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to get in on the action for tonight’s NBA Finals matchup? Claiming this special offer is a simple, step-by-step process. Follow the instructions below to lock in your $50 in lineups before the Knicks and Spurs tip off:

Sign Up: Click here to create and register a new account. You will need to provide standard personal information to verify your identity. (Note: You must be a new user and meet all age and region requirements to qualify). Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter promo code WTOP to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by depositing a minimum of $10 using one of the available secure payment methods. Place Your Play: Build your lineup and play $5 on tonight’s game—or any other eligible sports market.

Once your initial $5 lineup is submitted, you will automatically activate the $50 in lineups. The best part? The outcome of your original $5 play will not have any impact on this offer. Whether your picks win or lose, the $50 in lineups is yours to utilize.