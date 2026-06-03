Prince George’s Co. schools kick off free summer meals program 

Prince George’s County schools kick off free summer meals program

Once again, children in Prince George’s County, Maryland, can get free meals all summer. The goal is to bridge the food insecurity gap that occurs when school is out.

Third grader Shan Pomero understands the importance of eating a nutritious meal.

“It helps your bones have more durability [and] muscles getting stronger. It helps you increase your life, you get more energy,” Pomero said. “And your mind opens up into a whole new level.”

On Wednesday, the school district teamed up with the Washington Mystics and the American Dairy Association to host a “Countdown to Summer Meals” celebration at Bladensburg Elementary School. Mary Kirkland, director of food and nutrition services for Prince George’s County Public Schools, said they want to make sure students stay nourished, full and healthy after the school year ends.

“During the school year, the meal that they get is sometimes the meal that they get for the day,” Kirkland said. “We’re trying to make sure that we bridge that gap between the school year and the summer until students come back, ensuring that our students stay healthy and they stay nourished to have all the fun they want to have in the summer.”

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Breakfast and lunch will be served at schools, churches and libraries. They’re also partnering with Parks and Recreation to serve students in those summer programs. According to Feeding America, 1 in 6 children in Maryland faces hunger.

Christy Winters Scott, color analyst for the Washington Mystics, reminded the kids that it’s OK to need help. The mother of three said kids need to be safe, fed and warm.

“You don’t have to be embarrassed or shy about wanting or needing the basics,” Winters Scott said. “It’s hard times out here financially for a lot of families. So I want them to know that they can be themselves. We have open, loving arms over here and we’re ready to embrace you and we’re ready to feed you.”

The meals program is open to anyone 18 years old and younger or anyone 21 and under with a disability. You don’t need to register or fill out paperwork. Text the word “FOOD” to 877877 to find a meal site near you. You can also call 211 or visit the Maryland Department of Education summer meals site finder website.