Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: Snag $50 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New users can score a $50 bonus for the Knicks-Spurs NBA Finals when they sign up with the Polymarket promo code WTOP here.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP: $50 Bonus Offer

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP New Polymarket User Offer $50 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 3rd, 2026

New Polymarket customers can take advantage of this high-value welcome offer to instantly bolster their trading bankroll with a $50 sign-up bonus. To trigger this promotion, users simply need to register for a new account and make a qualifying initial deposit of at least $20. Once the transaction clears, the $50 in bonus credit will be applied to the account, giving fans an optimal entry point to trade shares on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks finals matchup.

To be eligible for this sign-up bonus, users must be 18 or older and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state. It is critical to note that this promotional value is exclusively available for new Polymarket customers making their very first deposit on the platform.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo For NBA Finals

Team Probability San Antonio Spurs 64% New York Knicks 36%

If you choose to use your $50 sign-up bonus on the favored San Antonio Spurs, a winning trade yields a marginal profit, in comparison to a successful trade on the New York Knicks.

When analyzing which team presents the better value, examining their postseason efficiency metrics is highly revealing. Despite entering this contest as the mathematical underdog, the Knicks have outpaced the Spurs in critical underlying categories during the playoffs. New York currently boasts a commanding 19.5 Net Rating, comfortably ahead of San Antonio’s 11.7 mark. Furthermore, the Knicks have controlled the glass at an elite level, posting a 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage compared to the Spurs’ 52.7%. These advanced metrics suggest that New York is an extremely viable, data-backed option for users looking to maximize their promotional funds on an underdog market. It will be worth monitoring how these two matchup in Game 1, and how that impacts these metrics as the series progresses.

Wednesday’s MLB Games: Additional Promo Code Opportunities

While the NBA postseason provides an excellent primary target for your promotional funds, new Polymarket customers can also identify statistical edges on the baseball diamond. Your $50 sign-up bonus can be deployed across Wednesday’s Major League Baseball slate, which features several high-leverage matchups:

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

San Diego Padres vs. Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Whether you are targeting underlying efficiency in the NBA Finals or seeking value in MLB divisional matchups, utilizing promo code WTOP ensures you enter the market with an immediate mathematical advantage.

Redeem the Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Offer

Ready to finalize your predictions on the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup? Claiming your $50 sign-up bonus requires a precise, straightforward sequence. Follow the steps below to ensure you properly activate the Polymarket offer:

Create an Account: Click here and begin the registration sequence by supplying standard personal information, including your full name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: As part of standard regulatory and security measures, you must provide valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration steps, ensure you enter the Polymarket promo code WTOP when prompted to lock in your eligibility. Make a Qualifying Deposit: Once your account is fully verified and active, execute a first-time deposit of at least $20. This action automatically unlocks your $50 bonus credit.

Once these steps are completed, your bonus funds will be credited, leaving you fully capitalized to trade shares on the Spurs, the Knicks, or any other actionable betting market.