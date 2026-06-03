Polymarket Prom Code WTOP: Get Upgraded $50 Bonus for Knicks-Spurs Game 1 Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the San Antonio Spurs prepare to host the New York Knicks in a high-stakes NBA Postseason clash, we’re giving you the ultimate edge. Savvy bettors can unlock a lucrative welcome offer by using a Polymarket promo code WTOP to instantly boost their bankrolls here.







By activating this code, new Polymarket customers will get a $50 sign-up bonus after making an initial deposit of at least $20. Whether you want to slam the door on this highly anticipated Spurs-Knicks matchup today, or rev up your bankroll for any other NBA playoff duel this week, this welcome offer ensures your betting engine is humming right out of the gate.

Polymarket Promo Code WTOP Overview

Before we dive into our fearless forecast for the hardwood, here is a comprehensive breakdown of everything you need to know to take advantage of this promotion:

Who is Eligible: Strictly new Polymarket customers who are 18+ and physically present in an eligible US state.

Strictly who are 18+ and physically present in an eligible US state. The Bonus Offer: A guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus added directly to your account.

A guaranteed $50 sign-up bonus added directly to your account. The Requirement: Make a first-time initial deposit of at least $20.

Make a first-time initial deposit of at least $20. The Promo Code: Enter code WTOP during the registration process.

Enter code during the registration process. Where to Use It: Today’s Spurs vs. Knicks game, or any other NBA Postseason action this week.

Offer Details

By activating the promo code, new Polymarket customers can secure a $50 sign-up bonus just in time for the heavy-hitting San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks showdown. Whether you are projecting a home-court victory for the Spurs at Frost Bank Center or backing the gritty Knicks to pull off a road upset, this bonus provides an elite starting point for predicting the NBA Postseason.

Unlocking the reward is a simple, no-sweat process. The $50 bonus will be unlocked after the user has made an initial deposit of at least $20 into their new account. Keep in mind that this promotion is exclusively available to first-time players. To qualify for the bonus and participate in the markets, users must be 18+ and physically present in an eligible Polymarket state.

Use Polymarket NBA Promo Today on Spurs vs. Knicks

With the $50 bonus from your Polymarket promo code, you can back either side on the moneyline to instantly build your bankroll. If you choose to place a $50 wager on the favored San Antonio Spurs (-187) to defend their home court, a victory would yield a profit of $26.74. Conversely, if you use your $50 bonus to back the underdog New York Knicks (+156) in a road upset, a winning ticket would return a much larger $78.00 in profit.

When deciding which team presents the better bet, a look under the hood reveals that the Knicks hold a momentum-shifting edge, despite entering the contest as the underdog. New York has been dominant in overall efficiency, boasting a stellar Net Rate of 19.5, which easily outpaces San Antonio’s mark of 11.7.

The Knicks also excel at controlling the glass, securing an impressive 55.9% of available rebounds (Total Rebound Percentage) compared to the Spurs’ 52.7%. Driven by these strong underlying metrics, New York offers excellent moneyline value for bettors looking to maximize their welcome bonus.

Upset of the Week Narrative: The Knicks are walking into Frost Bank Center with a massive chip on their shoulder. They are dominating the glass and controlling the game’s efficiency at a superior rate. When playoff desperation figures to kick in, rebound-minded teams that dictate the pace usually rip into home favorites. New York will be up for the duel, bringing the psychological edge of an underdog playing with elite underlying metrics. Pick: Smash the New York Knicks on the moneyline (+156) to pull off the road upset.

How to Activate Your Polymarket Promo Code

Claiming your welcome bonus before the San Antonio Spurs take on the New York Knicks at Frost Bank Center on June 3 is a quick and seamless process. To ensure you receive your $50 reward in time for tip-off, simply follow these straightforward steps:

Download the App: Navigate to your device’s app store and download the official Polymarket app. Create an Account: Open the app and begin the registration process. You will need to create a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: To comply with user regulations, provide a valid proof of identification to verify your new account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration phase, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP in the designated field to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Complete the activation process by making a first-time deposit of at least $20 into your account.

Once your initial deposit clears, the $50 bonus will be applied to your account, ready to be used on the NBA Postseason action.