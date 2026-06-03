Police in Italy arrest 2 people after apparent torching of a car kills 4 farmworkers

ROME (AP) — Italian police on Tuesday arrested two people accused in the deaths of four migrant farmworkers who were burned alive in a car, a gruesome attack captured on video surveillance cameras, police and news reports said.

According to the video, which was broadcast Tuesday on RAI state television and other Italian media, assailants poured liquid into the back of the car and set it ablaze as it was parked at a gas station in Amendolara, near Cosenza in the southern Calabria region, RAI said.

One of the apparent assailants was then seen trying to keep the doors of the car closed. One man escaped from the car and was treated for burns at a nearby hospital, RAI said.

Castrovillari Prosecutor Alessandro D’Alessio confirmed in a statement that the bodies of four people were found dead in a car on Monday in Amendolara and that two people had been detained in connection with their deaths.

RAI said the dead were three Afghans and a Pakistani national, and that the two men arrested were Pakistani. RAI said the victims were migrant farm workers.