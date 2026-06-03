Petco: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF) on Wednesday reported a loss of $15.1 million in its fiscal first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt and for stock option expense, came to 1 cent per share.

The pet store chain posted revenue of $1.5 billion in the period.

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