Ollie’s Bargain Outlet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $56.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 92 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 91 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 87 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $658.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $665.8 million.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.98 billion to $3 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OLLI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OLLI