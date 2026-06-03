Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Get $50 NBA Finals Bonus for Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Basketball fans can take advantage of a lucrative welcome offer with Novig promo code WTOP50 and secure $50 in Novig Coins with a $5 spend on the NBA Finals. Click here to start signing up.

This welcome bonus allows users to enter prediction markets for the upcoming NBA matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, as well as any upcoming NHL or MLB games this week. Novig has a variety of ways for sports fans to get in on the action this week.

Novig Promo Code WTOP50: Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig Coins

Novig Promo Code WTOP50 New User Offer Spend $5, Get $50 in Novig coins Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 3, 2026

The Novig promo code offers a clear opportunity for new users to jump into the action for the upcoming matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks. By registering for a new account and making a simple $5 spend, eligible customers automatically receive $50 in Novig coins. These coins can be used to make predictions on this highly anticipated showdown or any other event on the sports schedule.

Please note that this generous welcome offer is exclusively available to new Novig users. Whether you are backing the Spurs to hold it down on their home court or you believe the Knicks will pull off a road upset, claiming this promo ensures you have plenty of Novig coins to get started. Just sign up, complete the $5 spend, and start making your picks.

NBA Finals: Knicks vs. Spurs Game 1 Preview

If you are looking to maximize your Novig promo on the game between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks, here is a breakdown of the consensus prediction markets to guide your picks.

Team Point Spread Market Total Points Market (O/U) San Antonio Spurs (SAS) -4.5 Over 218.5 New York Knicks (NYK) +4.5 Under 218.5

New York Knicks +4.5 Riding with the underdog offers strong value in this prediction market. The Knicks have been absolute spread-crushers when carrying momentum, going a stellar 9-1 against the spread (ATS) after a win over their last 10 games. Head-to-head history also heavily favors New York in this spot, as San Antonio has struggled against them recently, going 0-3 ATS in their last three matchups against the Knicks. This gives New York the statistical backbone to keep this game tight or win outright.

Under 218.5 Total Points While the Spurs have been profitable against the spread against top-tier defenses (3-1 ATS in their last four), these matchups tend to turn into low-scoring grinds. The data shows that the over has only hit in one of the Knicks’ last six games against top-10 scoring defenses. With both squads prioritizing defensive stops, limited second-chance opportunities could help keep the final score beneath the 218.5 mark.

How to Get Started With Novig Promo Code WTOP50

Ready to get in on the action for the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks? Claiming your offer is quick and straightforward. Make sure to use promo code WTOP50 when registering to secure your bonus.

Follow these simple steps to activate your account and apply the promo: